Chad “Cd” Mudloff

Chad “CD” Mudloff, 49, of Olathe, Kansas passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 10th, 2023.

He was born on September 13, 1973 to David and Kathy Mudloff in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from Olathe South High School and went on to graduate from Kansas State University with his Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Science and Structural Engineering.