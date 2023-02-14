Chad “Cd” Mudloff

He was born on September 13, 1973 to David and Kathy Mudloff in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from Olathe South High School and went on to graduate from Kansas State University with his Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Science and Structural Engineering.

Chad enjoyed a lifelong career in construction starting at the age of eight for his father. After he graduated from Kansas State University, he worked for PCI managing projects in multiple locations across the United States and then returned to Olathe Kansas in 2005, started Mudloff Construction.

Chad was best known for his love of family, friends, K-State football, bad jokes, movie quotes and useless information.

Chad is survived by his wife Lori Ann Mudloff, two sons, Austin and Colton Mudloff, his parents, David and Kathy Mudloff, his sisters, Brenda Starling and Jenean (George) Cayot, and his 5 nephews and niece, Taylor and Chandler Starling, Reese and Ty Cayot, Chase Greathouse, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins scattered across the country. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Arthur and Wendy Johnson.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Friday, February 17th, 2023, from 5:00-7:00pm at the Mudloff Construction building located at 1917 E Spruce Street, Olathe KS 66062.