Betty Anne Pro

She was born on November 14, 1953 in Metz, France to Robert L. and Andree O. Millbern.

She spent most of her childhood living in Iola, Kansas and then moved to France at 13 years old. During her childhood she loved horseback riding. It was in France that at age 16 she met the love of her life, Bernard Pro. From that point on, they were inseparable. Betty and Bernard were married at Saint Denis en Val church in Orleans, France on April 10, 1976. Within the year of marriage, the married couple moved back to Olathe, Kansas to start their family.

She started work as a legal secretary and based on merit worked up to a career as a Paralegal. She loved to read and the legal profession.

Her energy was endless. She was able to balance a full work schedule, along with being a devoted spouse and caring mother.

In December of 2014 she was diagnosed with lung cancer. She never complained. She fought valiantly and demonstrated an inner strength that defied and beat all of the medical odds. Her eight-year long battle was full of challenges, setbacks and miracles. Throughout it all, family remained most important to her. She leaves us a legacy of strength and love.

Betty is survived in death by her husband Bernard R. Pro; her children Stephan L. Pro, Gregory A. Pro, and Jon-Bernard A. Pro. She is also survived in death by her mother, Andree Millbern. She is survived in death by officially 9–but soon to be 10 grandchildren: Gabriel Pro, Isabelle Pro, Samuel Pro, Sebastien Pro, Vivenne Pro, Xavier Pro, Ronen Pro, Adelyn Pro, Avrie Pro, and expecting baby girl (Emery Anne) Pro.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Millbern.

She was strong, elegant and devoted throughout all of her life. She would wish for us to celebrate her life more than mourn her passing. The family will be hosting services at Penwell-Gable in Olathe, Kansas.

In Lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the American Cancer Society in her name Click Here then click the Give in Honor & Memorial button to donate.

Betty’s service will be livestreamed at the scheduled service time. Click Here to view the service.