Some seniors from Mill Valley and De Soto high schools will continue to be student athletes in college.
More than 30 students in the Class of 2023 have already signed letters of intent to play a collegiate sport, a ceremonial step that shows their plans to commit to play at a specific school.
National Signing Day, a day when many schools and students celebrate commitments to play collegiate sports, was officially on Feb. 1.
Mill Valley will hold a formal signing ceremony for its seniors on April 26. De Soto High has planned theirs for May 3.
Here are the students who have signed to play a sport in college so far, where they are headed next year and the sport they’re playing:
De Soto High School
- Micah Brownell, soccer, Milligan University
- Greyson Chappel, baseball, University of Miami in Ohio
- Chloe Collins, soccer, Northwest Missouri State
- Avery Crabtree, soccer, Kansas Newman
- Jason Jurmann, football, Benedictine College
- Brody Macoubrie, soccer, Johnson County Community College
- Angelo Saunders, football, MidAmerica Nazarene University
- Carson Schuman, volleyball, Ottawa University
- Antonio Sullivan, football, MidAmerica Nazarene University
- Sam Torline, football, Benedictine College
Mill Valley High School
- Dylan Ashford, soccer, University of Missouri-Kansas City
- Mikey Bergeron, football, Kansas State University
- Dylan Blazer, baseball, Kansas State University
- Haley Bryant, softball, Baker University
- Halee Evans, swim, Western Colorado State University
- Adisyn Hopkins, softball, Illinois State University
- Hayden Jay, football, Northwest Missouri State
- Gracie Knight, soccer, University of Central Missouri
- Hadley Lockhart, soccer, University of Central Missouri
- Dylan Massey, football, Butler County Community College
- Nen Matlock, track and field, Kansas State University
- Emma McCall, softball, University of Central Missouri
- Macee Moore, softball, Johnson County Community College
- Olivia Page, soccer, University of Kansas
- Nico Pendleton, soccer, Marquette University
- Laney Reishus, soccer, Kansas State University
- Colin Riley, soccer, Kansas City Kansas Community College
- Spencer Vaka, football, Butler County Community College
- Parker Volski, baseball, Barton County Community College
- Acacia Weis, soccer, Kansas State University
- Broc Worcester, football, Missouri Western State University
- Holden Zigmant, football, Northwest Missouri State
