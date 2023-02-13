Updates from Johnson County Community College: CDL graduate invited to State of the Union Address

“Having my CDL means I can be a provider and support my fiancée’s business—and JCCC’s program gave me the flexibility I need to be able to attend class and continue working to provide for my family,” Kidd said in a press release from Davids’ office .

To highlight her career as a woman in the trucking industry, Jessica Kidd represented Johnson County Community College as a graduate of the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program at the State of the Union address Feb. 7, at the U.S. Capitol. Kidd was a special guest of U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, fellow JCCC alum.

About JCCC’s CDL program

JCCC’s CDL program combines classroom learning and behind-the-wheel training to prepare students to pass the CDL exam in either Kansas or Missouri. Our accelerated program offers classes in the evenings and weekends. This flexibility makes it easy for students to complete their training while maintaining a full-time job.

Flexibility is only one of the many benefits of the program, which has earned a reputation for producing career-ready graduates. The program also offers a low student-to-instructor ratio of 4:1, which gives students a lot of personalized attention. It also is a leader in training safe, licensed drivers to meet the needs of businesses in our community and beyond. The CDL program has an impressive 96% graduation rate, and many of those graduates complete the program and are quickly hired into high-paying positions.

“Our work as a regional partner addressing workforce development challenges is core to our mission at JCCC. It continues to be our privilege to guide students towards success in new careers as CDL drivers – a high-demand, high-wage occupation that supports our country’s supply chain needs,” said Dr. Andy Bowne, JCCC President.

Connecting students with life changing careers

Completing JCCC’s CDL training program is the first step toward a student’s goal of hitting the road in a fulfilling career in the booming commercial trucking industry. Whether a student is following their first career path or switching gears down the road, JCCC’s CDL program prepares them for success.

“In my time with JCCC, everyone was very helpful and courteous. I am extremely impressed with the level of professionalism, the level of knowledge and quite frankly the individual pride that each one of the instructors and staff exhibited through my time in this course,” said Christopher E., another CDL program graduate. “Each and every person I worked with at the school reflected great credit to JCCC and the CDL course in which they were involved. I would not hesitate to recommend this course to anyone else.”

Learn more about JCCC’s CDL program and the lucrative career opportunities that await.