Updates from Johnson County Community College: CDL graduate invited to State of the Union Address

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids on a campus visit with JCCC President Bowne.

To highlight her career as a woman in the trucking industry, Jessica Kidd represented Johnson County Community College as a graduate of the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program at the State of the Union address Feb. 7, at the U.S. Capitol. Kidd was a special guest of U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, fellow JCCC alum.

JCCC CDL graduate Jessica Kidd pictured with Rep. Sharice Davids at the U.S. Capitol for the State of the Union Address. Photo credit: Rep. Davids’ office.

“Having my CDL means I can be a provider and support my fiancée’s business—and JCCC’s program gave me the flexibility I need to be able to attend class and continue working to provide for my family,” Kidd said in a press release from Davids’ office.