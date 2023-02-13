  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Unleashed Pet Rescue owner takes to social media to defend shelter

Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption in Mission.

Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption owner Danielle Reno took to social media last week to defend the shelter, and ask the community for help in what appears to be an attempt to fend off the state's move to revoke the shelter's license. File photo.

Danielle Reno, the owner of Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption in Mission, is defending herself and the animal shelter on social media as the state works to revoke its license.

Officials with the Kansas Department of Agriculture Animal Facilities Inspection program say they are in the process of revoking Unleashed’s license following an inspection of the shelter last fall.

