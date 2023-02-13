A scene from the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade in 2020. Photo credit Wirestock Creators, used via Shutterstock under a Creative Commons license.
The Shawnee Mission School District announced Sunday night it will cancel classes Wednesday ahead of an expected Super Bowl parade in Kansas City.
The district tweeted out the news moments after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
🚨🔴🟡Congrats Chiefs! In anticipation of the citywide celebration for our Super Bowl Champions, Shawnee Mission School District will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 15. More information on this decision can be found here: https://t.co/JvcyV4TcCCpic.twitter.com/kpTDSBl0XU
Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.
