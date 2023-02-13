The district tweeted out the news moments after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

The Shawnee Mission School District announced Sunday night it will cancel classes Wednesday ahead of an expected Super Bowl parade in Kansas City.

🚨🔴🟡Congrats Chiefs! In anticipation of the citywide celebration for our Super Bowl Champions, Shawnee Mission School District will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 15. More information on this decision can be found here: https://t.co/JvcyV4TcCC pic.twitter.com/kpTDSBl0XU — SM School District (@theSMSD) February 13, 2023

In a statement, the district says it is treating Wednesday like a “Plan A” day on its inclement weather procedures, meaning all classes are canceled and no students or staff will report to schools.

Last week, both USD 232 in De Soto and Olathe Public Schools notified parents to anticipate a day off Wednesday, in case the Chiefs won, but Shawnee Mission had not yet made any official plans.

Shawnee Mission and USD 232 canceled classes in 2020 for the parade celebrating the the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory.