  Kyle Palmer  - Sports

Shawnee Mission cancels classes Wednesday for Super Bowl parade

A scene from the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade in 2020. Photo credit Wirestock Creators, used via Shutterstock under a Creative Commons license.

The Shawnee Mission School District announced Sunday night it will cancel classes Wednesday ahead of an expected Super Bowl parade in Kansas City.

The district tweeted out the news moments after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

