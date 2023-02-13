Revamped Lenexa skate park’s new name has history behind it

The skate park in Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa will bear a name with some local historic significance — Rolling Magic.
Last week, the Lenexa City Council unanimously supported the previously unnamed skate park’s new moniker. It’s the first step of what’s expected to be a complete revamp of the aging facility.
