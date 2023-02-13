  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Revamped Lenexa skate park’s new name has history behind it

Digital rendering of the proposed design of the Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park skate park that shows a more complex skate bowl to accomodate different skills and other details for different types of practice.

A conceptual rendering of a revamped skate park at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa, which will be dubbed Rolling Magic. Image courtesy of New Line Skateparks.

The skate park in Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa will bear a name with some local historic significance — Rolling Magic.

Last week, the Lenexa City Council unanimously supported the previously unnamed skate park’s new moniker. It’s the first step of what’s expected to be a complete revamp of the aging facility.