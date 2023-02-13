  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

2 men arrested following shooting and chase in Mission

Photo credit Alex Schmidt. Used under a Creative Commons license via Shutterstock.

Two men have been arrested and are now facing charges of attempted murder following reports of shots fired in Mission on Saturday morning.

Multiple callers to 911 reported an off-road ATV four-wheeler chasing a car in the 5300 block of Russell Street at about 9:25 a.m.