2 men arrested following shooting and chase in Mission

Multiple callers to 911 reported an off-road ATV four-wheeler chasing a car in the 5300 block of Russell Street at about 9:25 a.m.

Two men have been arrested and are now facing charges of attempted murder following reports of shots fired in Mission on Saturday morning.



Recorded radio traffic states that callers said two men in the off-road vehicle were shooting at a man driving a Ford Taurus.

The Taurus crashed near 54th Street and Lamar Avenue, and the off-road vehicle drove off.

A responding officer then spotted the off-road vehicle driving eastbound on 51st Street before it began driving through fences and into yards.

The suspects crashed the off-road vehicle near 51st and Briar streets, and both ran away.

Officers later reported finding the suspect’s gun on the floorboard of the off-road vehicle.

One suspect was arrested in a backyard in the 4900 block of Briar Street in neighboring Roeland Park at about 9:28 a.m.

The second suspect hid in a backyard shed in the 5000 block of Briar Street, where he was arrested at 9:35 a.m.

Radio traffic states that the gunfire hit no one. The shots damaged at least one house. The driver of the Taurus was not injured.

Mission Police Chief Dan Madden tells the Post that two suspects are being charged with attempted murder.

Madden said he could not provide additional details on the incident, referring all questions to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that Mission officers arrested two Missouri men, both are 38 years old. One lives in Lee’s Summit, the other in Kansas City, Mo.

Law enforcement officers from Roeland Park, Fairway, Prairie Village, Westwood and the Kansas Highway Patrol all assisted with the search for suspects.