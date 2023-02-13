Courtney LeBlanc Everard

She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 31, 1928. She grew up in Reserve, Louisiana and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University, where she was a member of Phi Mu Social Sorority. She was married to Dr. Noel James Everard for many years. Courtney taught school and then dedicated herself to her husband and family as a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining with the graciousness of a Southern lady. She would host parties for her husband’s graduate students at the holidays and those who were at war in their home countries, would share one another’s company peacefully in Courtney’s home. Courtney and Noel enjoyed traveling the world together, experiencing other cultures and making friends wherever they went.

She is survived by her daughter, Ruphena Ann Fielder, her son-in-law, Jack Christopher Fielder and their son, Noel Christopher Fielder, Courtney’s grandson. She is, also, survived by her son, Michael Scott Everard, his wife, Debra Everard, and their son, Joshua Sean Everard, as well as Dr. Jennifer Bodie, and Dawn Everard, Scott’s daughters and Courtney’s granddaughters. She is survived, as well, by Dr. Jennifer Bodie’s sons and Courtney’s great-grandsons, Jackson Bodie and Matthew Bodie.

A visitation will be held at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with the rosary service starting at 6:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St Matthew Catholic Church, 2021 New York Avenue, Arlington, Texas 76010 on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. A committal service will be following at 12:00 p.m. at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Courtney’s honor to the Little Sisters of the Poor at https://www.littlesistersofthepoorkansascity.org/donations/