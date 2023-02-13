  Juliana Garcia  - Sports

🏆 Here’s where to get Chiefs Super Bowl gear in Johnson County

Chiefs Super Bowl gear on sale at Rally House in Mission.

Fans shop at Rally House in Mission for Chiefs gear. The store sold out of its initial shipment Monday morning and expects to get a new shipment Monday afternoon. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

In case you haven’t heard, Johnson County, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again.

As the entire metro area prepares to celebrate with a parade on Wednesdayincluding schools canceling class — it’s also time for fans to upgrade their gear.

