Capitol Update: Sen. Dinah Sykes says GOP is doubling down on ‘harmful’ policies

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Sen. Dinah Sykes of Kansas Senate District 21, covering parts of Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park and Shawnee.

Democratic Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin and Rep. Jarrod Ousley also submitted columns this week. The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

Picture this: your state just defied all expectations by defeating (by double-digit margins!) a power grab by politicians over your freedom. Then it turned around and reelected a common sense, middle-of-the-road governor and inched nearer to breaking the long-held Republican supermajority in the House.

That’s a pretty clear rejection of extremism and overreach from voters, right?

It would seem that lesson has flown over Republicans’ heads in Topeka. While leadership spent the first month of session scrambling to figure out what, specifically, they wanted to do with their near-total control of the Legislature, their members have doubled down on the cruelest, most harmful policies they can think of because they’re so afraid of people who look, live and believe differently from themselves.

This is most evident in my chamber’s Committee on Public Health and Welfare this week. In their continued hysteria toward the concept of collective responsibility in response to mass public health crises, Republicans spent Monday morning’s committee discussing a bill that would strip state and local governments of their ability to prevent or contain infectious diseases.

They’ll spend the next two days dehumanizing trans Kansans and considering statutory language that would reduce all Kansans to their reproductive functions. And to top it all off, on Wednesday they’ll ignore the 18-point rebuke of politicians inserting themselves into private medical decisions by considering a ban on telemedicine for medication abortion.

Soon enough, the Senate will also consider the complete overhaul of our award-winning public education system. Full-blown vouchers have already made it through the House K-12 Budget Committee, and if passed, public schools will be left to rot while wealthy families triple dip in subsidies, having taxpayers foot the bill to send their children to schools who can pick which students they accept and aren’t bound by any curricular or equity standards.

And to totally round out just how out of touch they are with the people of Kansas, Republicans will continue to turn away hundreds of millions of dollars for our state when they block attempts to expand Medicaid – a policy nearly 80% of Kansans support.

All the while, they’re pushing for a Brownback-esque tax experiment on steroids. Their flat tax proposal would cost more than double good old Sam’s plan that destroyed our economy, forced our schools into four-day weeks and led to a total breakdown of government services that we are still digging ourselves out of.

Kansans should be proud of the electoral progress we made in 2022, but the job is not done. Until Republicans are forced to negotiate with legislators representing the views of the majority of Kansans, they’ll continue to prioritize policies that are totally out of whack with what Kansas is: the best place in America to raise a family, where every kid has the opportunity to thrive and where they’ll always want to call home.

With the policies they’re pushing this year, Republicans are making sure Kansas will be far from the place it has been and can still be.