In my time as a legislator, no bill has generated as many opponent emails as HB 2218, which funds unregulated private schools that don’t have to admit every student with Kansas taxpayer dollars.

Not a single email takes issue with parents’ absolute right to make choices about their children’s education, but they all vehemently oppose the state paying for these private family decisions. It sets a dangerous precedent to portray public goods as menu options in a cafeteria line. It’s fiscal malfeasance to siphon taxpayer dollars to private interests with no supervision:



“Sec. 13. Nothing in this act shall be construed to permit any governmental agency to exercise control or supervision over any nonpublic school or home school. “ (Pg 12, lines 11-13)

Worse, the state is required to pay for curriculum submitted to an education savings account, or ESA, no matter the content:



“(c) The content or religious nature of a product or service may not be considered when determining whether payment for such product or service is an allowable expenditure from an account.” (Pg 8, lines 18-20)

This would include the neo-Nazi curriculum distributed to over 2,500 subscribers by Ohio’s “Dissident Homeschool” that was recently uncovered.

District 20 is home to the Jewish Community Center where a real life neo-Nazi murdered three people, including a 14-year-old from my church, in 2014. I will not stand for Kansas taxpayer dollars fueling hate.

As pointed out on Twitter, it would also require the state to pay for gay porn, since “content” cannot be used to disallow an expense submitted to an ESA.

These voucher programs are often sold to the public as a way for low-income students in the lowest performing schools to access private education. Both the ESA voucher bill and the expansion of the “low-income tax credit scholarship” bill (HB 2048) abolish these arguments.

In this bill, expanded student eligibility for the program allows for six-figure income families across every category to qualify and there are no longer any stipulations about “underperforming schools.”

As written, certain District 20 families with unlimited income in the best district in the state (Blue Valley) would qualify. They would get $8,000 per child to pay for private school, divert their entire Kansas tax liability (personal and business) from SGF to Scholarship Granting Organizations, while drawing down an additional $5,000 per student in ESAs.

Already, the 70% tax credit for these scholarships is richer than any other charitable contribution in the entire Kansas tax code. Raising it to 100% is fiscal irresponsibility and says that the most important goal in the entire state is to drain our SGF to private schools.

Why do fundraisers for this scholarship get the ultimate advantage over every other nonprofit in the state?

As written, entire congregations and dark money special interest groups can instruct their members to determine their Kansas tax liability, write a check to their denomination’s SGO and divert 100% of their tax dollars for their whole organization to private schools. Other states already advertise their programs in exactly this manner.



Holy tax scams…