Capitol Update: Rep. Jarrod Ousley says lawmakers must fund special ed services

Below is this week's submission from Democratic Rep. Jarrod Ousley of Kansas House District 24 , covering parts of Merriam, Mission and Overland Park.

Democratic Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin and Democratic Sen. Dinah Sykes also submitted columns this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

Last session, after years of the Kansas Legislature failing to fund special education, or SPED, a coordinated effort from special education leaders, advocates and parents led to a brief moment on the House floor where the legislative body seemed ready to fund SPED, and house members passed an amendment I carried to do so.

Republican leadership then made a motion for a vote for reconsideration, the body reconsidered and the amendment failed.

The Kansas Constitution Article 6, Section 6, mandates that the Legislature “shall make suitable provision for finance of the educational interests of the state.”

Kansas students and school districts enforce the mandate when they bring suit against the Legislature to fund public schools, and the Kansas Supreme Court has held that suitable finance must be both adequate and equitable.

Lawsuits of recent memory, like Montoy v. Kansas in the early 2000s, have led to increases in funding to different weightings of education expenses, including increased funding to SPED services.

Thus, when the Gannon v. Kansas suit was initially filed in 2010, it was filed during the single year of record that Kansas funded SPED services at the statutorily mandated amount of 92% of excess cost. Once the Gannon decision ordered additional general education dollars to increase, SPED funding by the Legislature remained flat, leading to a decreased percentage of reimbursement year over year, from 92% in 2010 to roughly 70% in 2022.

The formula for funding Kansas SPED is found at KS Stat § 72-978. In summary, each school district’s current SPED reimbursement is a projection from the previous year’s SPED expenses that went unfunded by the federal government, which covers roughly 13% of these expenses.

For example, if a district provides a student general education services in their regular classroom, the money to cover this expense comes from the district’s base state aid per pupil funding.

If districts provide regular transportation services, this comes out of their transportation dollars and if they also provide some other supports, such as English Language Learning, those dollars come from those funding streams. SPED services — such as para support, technology aids and reasonable accommodations — are expenses that are not covered by the other funding streams.

Since 2000, the number of Kansas students receiving special education services increased by about 50%, from 50,000 to over 75,000, much faster than overall enrollment.

Opponents of fully funding SPED services present three deceptive and misleading points to argue against the Legislature following the law and funding 92% of excess SPED costs.

First, they count other weightings as SPED funding, saying “If you count local option budget dollars SPED is funded at 92%.”

Second, they argue that due to an imbalance in distribution, some districts receive more than “their share” of the 92% and propose the formula should be changed to redistribute funds.

Finally, they argue it isn’t Kansas’ responsibility and attempt to pass the buck fully to the federal government.

The shifting of other weightings, including the local option budget, to count as state funding is a shell game. The Kansas funding formula mandates that districts contribute 15% of their funding as the contribution of local dollars. School districts have the ability to increase this amount to roughly 33%, so as to permit them to supplement general education dollars for their students without violating equitable funding mandates.

Many districts, including Shawnee Mission, have done so, but this doesn’t mean SPED is funded. It would be like saying, “The PTA implemented Mathletics competitions throughout the district, no need for the district to teach math anymore, we can just rely on Mathletics.”

It is absurd to think that local option budgets designed to supplement should be calculated as meeting a state mandated obligation imposed on the Legislature.

The imbalance in distribution argument is equally absurd and arises from the fact that the 92% of excess cost is calculated based on how many SPED employees a district is paying for. Smaller districts with fewer SPED students have a much lower pupil-to-educator ratio, so they receive more than “the average” reimbursement as the cost distribution is divided among fewer students.

For example, in SMSD, a SPED classroom may have 15 students, or a single para may be assigned to multiple students. While in a rural community a single student may be the only individual requiring the services. For decades the current SPED formula has been audited and held in good standing. It works when the Legislature funds it.

Finally, it is necessary for the federal government to fully fund the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA, at the levels promised when the law was implemented. It is currently funded at 13%, and the promised amount was up to 40%. The Kansas Legislature must still meet 92% of the remaining excess costs. Our SPED students, and all our students, are worth it.

As always, it is my privilege to serve my constituents in House District 24.

