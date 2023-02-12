  Kansas News Service  - Politics

Kansas GOP taps former JoCo commissioner Mike Brown to lead party

Former JoCo commissioner Mike Brown after being elected Kansas GOP chair.

Kansas Republicans elected Mike Brown, a former Johnson County Commissioner, as the new party leader amid frustration over recently losing high-profile elections to Democratic candidates. Photo credit Dylan Lysen/Kansas News Service.

By Dylan Lysen 

Spurred on by frustrations over losing high-profile races to Democrats, Kansas Republicans on Saturday picked an aggressive conservative to lead the party into the 2024 election cycle.