Tommy C. Robinson 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died January 24, 2023 in Overland Park Kansas where he and his wife Nancy have been residing for the past 2 years. “Tom” was born July 22,1938 in Durant Oklahoma to Lance and Christine Robinson. He grew up in Dallas Texas, then attended Bethany Nazarene University where he met the love of his life, Nancy I. Meesey from St. Louis MO. They have 2 daughters together.

Tom’s professional life was in sales which provided an opportunity to move to Lincoln Nebraska in 1975. He retired from Healthcare sales in 2000. In retirement he invested his time volunteering at numerous organizations however he found his real ministry working at Wyuka Funeral Home and Cemetery until he moved to Overland Park KS. Tom’s life always reflected his love for Christ, family and others. He enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren at their games, snow skiing with the family and teaching his grandsons to shoot guns and fish. He particularly had a passion for golf and could be found playing each week during the summers of his retirement.

Tom is proceeded in death by his father, Lance Robinson and his Mother Christine Robinson. He is survived by his wife Nancy I. Robinson of 65 years, 2 daughters Marsha Luzania (Randy) and Kelly Clem (Paul), 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters.

A celebration of life will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday March 25,2023 at Connecting Pointe Church, 1901 S. 70th, Lincoln Nebraska, 68506.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made to Connecting Pointe Church, 1901 S 70th Street, Lincoln NE. 68506 or Mid-America Nazarene University Foundation, 2030 East College Way, Olathe, KS. 66062.