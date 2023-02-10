  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Tommy C. Robinson

July 22, 1938 – Jan. 24, 2023

Tommy C. Robinson 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died January 24, 2023 in Overland Park Kansas where he and his wife Nancy have been residing for the past 2 years. “Tom” was born July 22,1938 in Durant Oklahoma to Lance and Christine Robinson. He grew up in Dallas Texas, then attended Bethany Nazarene University where he met the love of his life, Nancy I. Meesey from St. Louis MO. They have 2 daughters together.