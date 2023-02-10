  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Earn a high school diploma through project finish

For many adults in today’s world, a high-school diploma can be the key to unlocking the door to a brighter and more secure future. 

For individuals who want to complete their high school education, the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) has a solution. Project Finish is an online diploma completion program for adults residing within the boundaries of the SMSD.