SMSD News: Earn a high school diploma through project finish

For individuals who want to complete their high school education, the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) has a solution. Project Finish is an online diploma completion program for adults residing within the boundaries of the SMSD.

For many adults in today’s world, a high-school diploma can be the key to unlocking the door to a brighter and more secure future.

Program participants complete a personalized learning program designed to help them finish the high school credit requirements needed to earn their diploma.

The online format of the program provides flexibility for busy schedules. Students have access to lessons and course materials 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through the digital platform. Participants can work at their own pace and at a time most convenient for them.

The program is centralized at Horizons High School located at 5900 Lamar Ave. Participants who need access to a computer may use the Horizons computer lab to work on coursework. The computer lab is staffed by a Project Finish instructor who is also available to answer questions and provide support with coursework.

Once Project Finish students have completed all graduation requirements, they will be awarded a Shawnee Mission School District diploma.

Matt Crandall, Project Finish coordinator, shared how powerful it has been to watch students gain the self-confidence that comes with achieving a long-term goal.

“I would like to see more potential students take advantage of this program,” expressed Crandall. “A high school diploma can be life changing.”

To enroll in Project Finish, an individual must meet or complete the following requirements:

Be 19 years of age or older. There is no upper age limit.

Students must be two years removed from their high school cohort, or sixth year seniors.

Provide proof of identity, proof of residency, and official transcripts of any and all previous high school coursework tried and completed.

Pay $40 cash or check to Horizons or pay by credit card in the Horizons High School main office

Students will take at least one unit test and all final exams for all courses in the Horizons High School computer lab under the supervision of the Project Finish coordinator or Principal.

Since first launching in 2019, over 45 students have successfully earned their diploma through the program.

“It is incredibly exciting to see students who are in their 30s and 40s come back and complete their high school diploma,” shared Mike Isaacsen, principal of Horizons and Project Finish. “It is attainable if they are willing to put in the hard work to make that dream come true.”

To learn more about Project Finish or to begin the enrollment process visit https://www.smsd.org/academics/project-finish.

