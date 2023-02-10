💘 Post readers pick the most romantic dining spots in JoCo

With Valentine’s Day just days away, you might be looking for a spark. Lucky for you, there a number of places nearby that you just might find it.

Romance is in the air in Johnson County.

For this week’s 5 to Try, we asked readers for their favorite places to grab a romantic dinner for two. From fancy to fun and casual, this list has what you’re looking for.

PS: If you were hoping to book a Valentine’s Day reservation at one of these restaurants, you might be too late to do so. But readers think they could provide a special dinner for two at any time.

Cafe Provence (Prairie Village)

While Café Provence is primarily known for its French cuisine, readers also enjoy it for its romantic ambience.

The restaurant at 3936 W. 69th Terrace gained the most votes this week. Post reader Carol Dirkes called it the “the go to restaurant for romance, charm, quaintness, and the best food.”

Café Provence serves a variety of French dishes for lunch and dinner. Post readers also like the restaurant for its soup.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch Monday through Saturday. Its dinner hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Wandering Vine at the Castle (Shawnee)

Come to this spot for a royal experience.

Wandering Vine at the Castle “celebrates the American West” with dishes like braised short rib, pan-seared scallops and ricotta and spinach agnolotti.

And you can enjoy those dishes inside the historic building often called “Caenen Castle.” The restaurant, which boasts “the area’s most romantic dining experience,” is known to be a spot for anniversaries and proposals.

Wandering Vine at the Castle operates at 12401 Johnson Drive in Shawnee.

It’s open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Silo Modern Farmhouse (Lenexa)

At 17501 W. 87th St. Parkway, the Silo Modern Farmhouse sets quite the scene, offering a fine dining experience beside a golf course.

Customers can enjoy dishes like brick oven flatbreads, handmade gnocchi and lobster truffle ravioli with a nice view to go with it.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

J. Gilbert’s (Overland Park)

As “Kansas City’s best steakhouse,” J. Gilbert’s is primarily known for its steaks and seafood. But today it gets a shoutout for its romantic vibe.

The restaurant offers dishes like filet mignon and maple plank roasted salmon with a dimly-lit ambience. Its philosophy is “low on the lighting, elevated on the hospitality.”

Gilbert’s operates at 8901 Metcalf Ave., in the Promontory Shopping Center. It’s open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Club 27 (Overland Park)

If you’ve been to the Overland Park Golf Course, you may have seen (or dined in) a large glass building sitting atop the golf course.

Club 27 is a more casual (but still romantic) restaurant for dining.

The menu ranges from sandwiches and burgers to pizzas and pastas. Customers can also enjoy a nice view of the golf course.

Club 27 operates at 12501 Quivira Road. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday.