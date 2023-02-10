  Lucie Krisman  - 5 to Try

💘 Post readers pick the most romantic dining spots in JoCo

Romantic dining Johnson County

Here are the most romantic dining spots for two in Johnson County ahead of Valentine's Day, according to Post readers. Photo via Café Provence website.

Romance is in the air in Johnson County.

With Valentine’s Day just days away, you might be looking for a spark. Lucky for you, there a number of places nearby that you just might find it.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1