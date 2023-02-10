Philip M. “Mac” Schuhman

Philip Schuhman’s passing has been publicly announced.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Visitation, on February 17, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., at One Spirit United Methodist Church, 7900 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri.
