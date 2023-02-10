  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa moves ahead on 400-home Stone Ridge North project

Arise Homes is planning a new neighborhood near 83rd Street and Cedar Niles Road near Lenexa's border with Shawnee. Above, one of Arise's home designs built out in the Watercrest Landing subdivision also in Lenexa. Image via Arise Homes.

Plans for a new subdivision dubbed Stone Ridge North will move ahead on the rapidly-growing west side of Lenexa.

On Tuesday, the Lenexa City Council unanimously approved the project plan, located north of 83rd Street and Cedar Niles Road near the border with Shawnee.