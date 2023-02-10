  KCUR  - Religion

‘He Gets Us’ — Overland Park group spends $20M for Super Bowl ads rebranding Jesus

A "Het Gets Us" campaigns Instagram ad for the Super Bowl.

A Jan. 29 Instagram post by the “He Gets Us” campaign, saying, “In two weeks, two @NFL rivals will battle for victory. Will you be watching? #HeGetsUs #SBLVII." Image via "He Gets Us" and Matt York/Associated Press.

By Peggy Lowe, Dan Margolies

The black-and-white video opens with a young Black man, surrounded by followers, an “influencer” moving in a scene that looks like it’s taken from the 2020 #BlackLivesMatter protests.