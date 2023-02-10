See Johnson County rock Chiefs spirit for Super Bowl week

The Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday at 5:30 p.m., looking to bring home their second title in four years.

Johnson Countians are seeing red as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVII.

Here’s a look at how local schools, cities, residents and businesses showed off their Chiefs pride around Johnson County this week:

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made a bet with Pennsylvania’s governor that the Chiefs would win. (And so did Missouri’s governor, Mike Parson.)

A Shawnee Police Department K-9 predicted the Chiefs would win Super Bowl LVII.