  Juliana Garcia  - Schools

JoCo schools are planning day off in case of Super Bowl parade

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate the 2020 Super Bowl win with a parade.

Some Johnson County schools plan to cancel classes on Feb. 15 in the event the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII and there is a victory parade next week. Above, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his teammates celebrating at the 2020 Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, Mo. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Johnson County schools are already bracing for a possible Super Bowl parade next week that could lead to a cancelation of classes.

Both Olathe Public Schools and USD 232 in De Soto have alerted parents that if the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, the districts plan to cancel school the expected day of a victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

