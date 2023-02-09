Your Insurance: What is an umbrella policy and do I need one?

What is an umbrella policy?

An umbrella policy provides additional layers of liability protection above the typical liability limits of your auto insurance or homeowner’s insurance. If the liability limits are exhausted on your home, auto, or other underlying insurance, your umbrella insurance policy takes over and provides you with additional protection. Additional umbrella liability protection usually comes in increments of one million dollars.

Do you have enough liability insurance?

Just one serious accident, along with the resulting medical costs, lawsuits and other expenses, can put everything a family owns — and even future income — at risk. Imagine what would happen if your dog was to bite a neighbor’s child, or if there was an accident on your rental property. What would happen if you caused an accident resulting in serious medical bills? If any of these things happened to you, there’s a good chance your current liability limits wouldn’t be adequate to protect your assets, or your future earnings.