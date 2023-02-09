  Juliana Garcia  - Weather

Surprise snow storm dumps 2-3 inches on Johnson County

Johnson Countians are waking up to a surprise snow storm — and no school — on Thursday morning. Photo credit Kyle Palmer

A surprise snow storm disrupted the start to Thursday morning in Johnson County, leading to school closures and some scattered power outages.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office tweeted Thursday morning that between two and three inches of snow had been reported in Johnson County as of 6 a.m.

