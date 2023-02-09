Surprise snow storm dumps 2-3 inches on Johnson County

A surprise snow storm disrupted the start to Thursday morning in Johnson County, leading to school closures and some scattered power outages.
The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office tweeted Thursday morning that between two and three inches of snow had been reported in Johnson County as of 6 a.m.
Snowfall Totals Through 6am:
KCI: 2.7"
NWS Pleasant Hill: 0.7"
Johnson & Wyandotte County, KS: 2-3"
Jackson & Clay County, MO: 1-2"
St. Joe's: 3"
Cameron, MO: 2-3"
Snow is still falling across much of the area.
— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 9, 2023
Drivers should be careful
- Rainfall on Wednesday prevented many local snow crews from laying salt treatments, forcing them to wait until it transitioned to snow, Alex Krull, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said.
- Some local interstates started clearing up around 5:30 a.m., but Krull said there are several accidents reported around the metro.
- Krull said to be especially careful on bridges and overpasses in the area.
- “We have several of the area roadways that are completely covered and it is making for a messy morning commute,” Krull said.
We expanded the winter weather advisory to include the KC metro. The wet snow will make area roadways VERY slick this morning. Allow extra time in reaching your destination and travel with caution! pic.twitter.com/1Da9kT9KaX
— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 9, 2023
Snow is expected to dissipate after 8 a.m.
- Krull said heavier accumulations should last until about 7 a.m. and will continue until about 8 a.m. Thursday.
- The heaviest accumulations started around 2 a.m., following a transition from rain to a wintry mix between midnight and 1 a.m., he said.
- A winter weather advisory went into effect for the Kansas City metro area around 4 a.m., according to NWS Kansas City’s Twitter.
🚨Forecast Update 🚨
We now are forecasting anywhere from a dusting to as much as 3" of snow tonight into Thursday morning. Highest amounts are expected to be across NW and northern Missouri, where a winter weather advisory is in effect through noon Thursday. pic.twitter.com/NbvXIkQ0hJ
— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 9, 2023
Johnson County schools are closed Thursday
- All six public school districts in Johnson County, including Blue Valley, Shawnee Mission and USD 232 in De Soto, all announced the cancellation of classes on Thursday morning.
- On Twitter, SMSD Superintendent Michelle Hubbard called it an “unexpected snow with super bad timing.”
Due to inclement weather, February 9, 2023 will be a Plan B day. This means students will not report to school. Additional information about SMSD’s weather procedures can be found at https://t.co/rcsyhEciY7
Stay warm and safe! pic.twitter.com/yDdh5eMn7A
— SM School District (@theSMSD) February 9, 2023
Power went out for some Evergy customers
- Some Johnson Countians woke up Thursday with no power.
- As of 6:30 a.m., Evergy’s outage map showed nearly 10,000 customers without power across the utility’s coverage area.
- The map showed reported outages in Merriam, Prairie Village, Roeland Park, Mission, Overland Park and Shawnee.
