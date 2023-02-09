A group of Roeland Park elementary school students are making changes in their community, one park and bake sale at a time.
The group of six friends, who all attend Roesland Elementary and range in age from second to fifth grade, have dubbed themselves the “EcoSquad.”
They have been meeting since July with the goal of making a difference in their city through small community projects and fundraising.
The EcoSquad includes Ryann Van Goethem, sisters Nico and Zoey Rucker, sisters Alyza and Amelia Ott and Maria (whose parents did not want her last name published). They meet most Tuesdays after school.
‘Eco’ stands for environment community organization
- Maria, the group’s designated artist, said the EcoSquad wants to make their community and local environment better for everyone who lives in the area.
- Nico, the treasurer and organizer, said it’s important to improve their community because air pollution and littering is on the rise.
- “We think future generations would want to see grass and flowers and breathe in the fresh air that we can right now,” Nico said.
Their first project focused on a local park
- The EcoSquad’s first project was the beautification of Gail J. Sweany Park, a small “pocket park” off Wells Drive and Neosho Avenue in Roeland Park.
- They planted flowers in an urn, painted rocks for patrons to find and placed a small, pink mailbox for passers-by to leave notes.
They’ve also fundraised for a veterans’ group
- Amelia, the vice president, said the EcoSquad has also hosted two successful bake sales and donated the money raised to the Kansas City-based Veterans Community Project, which builds tiny homes for veterans.
- Roeland Park Mayor Michael Poppa recently issued a proclamation recognizing the EcoSquad.
- The proclamation offered the “sincerest congratulations” to the “passionate group of best friends … with a mission to improve their community.”
The group wants to take on pedestrian safety next
- Alyza said EcoSquad is hoping to get a crosswalk placed near their school in an effort to help pedestrians cross the road and encourage drivers to slow down.
- They also plan to continue beautifying Sweany Park with bird houses, she said.
- A neighbor is donating plant bulbs for EcoSquad to sell at their spring bake sale, which is now a bake and bulb sale.
- “We definitely have more plans for the future, I don’t think we plan on quitting anytime soon,” Nico said.
EcoSquad is looking for donations
- Van Goethem, the group’s president, said EcoSquad is open to donations at their spring bulb and bake sale.
- They also plan to continue raising funds for future efforts that may include projects like building animal shelters or planting flowers.
- She added that group says individuals can do things to help their community, too, including planting flowers, picking up trash or leaving encouraging notes at the small, pink mailbox at Sweany Park.
