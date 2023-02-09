  Nikki Lansford  - Restaurants

Jason’s Deli to open in old Stagecoach Tavern spot in Overland Park

Jason's Deli is set to hold a grand opening for its new Overland Park location at 9617 West 87th Street on Monday. Photo via Jason's Deli Facebook page.

Jason’s Deli, a Texas-based soup and sandwich chain known for its expansive menu, is set to open a new location early next week in Overland Park.

The fast-casual restaurant will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce for its new franchise at 9617 West 87th Street on Monday at 11 a.m.

