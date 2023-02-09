  Lucie Krisman  - Health care

Two Overland Park hospitals earn top national rankings

Overland Park Regional Medical Center

The Overland Park Regional Medical Center (pictured above) and the Menorah Medical Center have been named two of the country's best hospitals for 2023 by health care company Healthgrades. File photo.

Two hospitals in Overland Park earned top marks from health care company Healthgrades.

The Overland Park Regional Medical Center and the Menorah Medical Center both made the company’s list of the 250 best hospitals in America.

