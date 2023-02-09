Two Overland Park hospitals earn top national rankings

Two hospitals in Overland Park earned top marks from health care company Healthgrades.
The Overland Park Regional Medical Center and the Menorah Medical Center both made the company’s list of the 250 best hospitals in America.
The roundup rated hospitals across the country for their quality of care.
Both hospitals scored in the top 5% nationwide
- Healthgrades analyzed data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, specifically patient mortality and complication rates for 31 conditions and procedures.
- Every year, the company forms top 50, 100 and 250 lists for hospitals nationwide.
- The report by Healthgrades found that patients treated hospitals on the top 250 list have a roughly 28.7% lower risk of dying than if they were treated at a hospital that did not earn that distinction, according to a release.
Three other hospitals in the KC metro made the list
- The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, made Healthgrades’ top 50 list for best hospitals across the country this year.
- Across state lines, the Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri, also earned this ranking of top 250.
- Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri, was the fifth hospital in the Kansas City metro area to make the top 250 list.
Menorah Medical Center already earned this ranking
- The hospital at 5721 W. 119th St. made Healthgrades’ list of America’s top 250 hospitals in 2022 as well.
- For 2023, the hospital also earned a top 50 ranking for surgical care and a top 100 ranking for joint replacement.
- The Overland Park Regional Medical Center at 10500 Quivira Road also earned top 100 rankings this year for cardiac care and coronary intervention.
Go deeper: Menorah Medical Center receives top national ranking for surgical care
