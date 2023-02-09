Mill Valley wants new ‘jumbotron’ for football field

The school’s football nonprofit fundraising group Jag Pac is looking to raise money from private donors to pay for a video board from national scoreboard manufacturer Daktronics estimated to cost roughly $450,000.

Mill Valley High School could soon have a “jumbotron” for its football field.

Team officials say the addition of a video board could rival technology more typically seen at college and professional sporting events and would add to the atmosphere at home games for what has become one of the Kansas City area’s most successful prep football programs.

Mill Valley this past fall won their fourth consecutive Kansas Class 5A state title, their sixth championship in the last eight years.

The idea is still in its early stages

Mike Jay, Jag Pac’s corporate sponsor chair, was joined by head coach Joel Applebee and Bob Kernell, a Daktronics sales representative, at Monday’s USD 232 Board of Education meeting to give a presentation.

They laid out what a video board could do on game nights, including showing instant replays of action on the field, camera shots of fans, cheerleaders and the band, as well as pre-produced videos and graphics.

“It is really the mechanism that brings it all together,” Jay said, “That’s why we think this is something that’s really going to enhance the program, and ultimately the experience of the community.”

Other area high schools already have video boards, including De Soto High School, which has one in its gym.

The district wouldn’t pay for it

The video board would be paid for by Jag Pac, through private donations and revenue generated from local businesses that would advertise on the board during games.

Still, the board could be used for other sporting and community events held on or around the school’s turf field, like track and field meets.

Additionally, Daktronics would provide a free curriculum that could be used in potential sports marketing, advertising and technology courses at Mill Valley.

Once the board is paid off, Applebee said continued ad revenue could be divided up among Mill Valley’s different athletic programs.

Could the current scoreboard hold the video board?