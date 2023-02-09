Mill Valley wants new ‘jumbotron’ for football field

Mill Valley High School could soon have a “jumbotron” for its football field.
The school’s football nonprofit fundraising group Jag Pac is looking to raise money from private donors to pay for a video board from national scoreboard manufacturer Daktronics estimated to cost roughly $450,000.
Team officials say the addition of a video board could rival technology more typically seen at college and professional sporting events and would add to the atmosphere at home games for what has become one of the Kansas City area’s most successful prep football programs.
Mill Valley this past fall won their fourth consecutive Kansas Class 5A state title, their sixth championship in the last eight years.
The idea is still in its early stages
- Mike Jay, Jag Pac’s corporate sponsor chair, was joined by head coach Joel Applebee and Bob Kernell, a Daktronics sales representative, at Monday’s USD 232 Board of Education meeting to give a presentation.
- They laid out what a video board could do on game nights, including showing instant replays of action on the field, camera shots of fans, cheerleaders and the band, as well as pre-produced videos and graphics.
- “It is really the mechanism that brings it all together,” Jay said, “That’s why we think this is something that’s really going to enhance the program, and ultimately the experience of the community.”
- Other area high schools already have video boards, including De Soto High School, which has one in its gym.
The district wouldn’t pay for it
- The video board would be paid for by Jag Pac, through private donations and revenue generated from local businesses that would advertise on the board during games.
- Still, the board could be used for other sporting and community events held on or around the school’s turf field, like track and field meets.
- Additionally, Daktronics would provide a free curriculum that could be used in potential sports marketing, advertising and technology courses at Mill Valley.
- Once the board is paid off, Applebee said continued ad revenue could be divided up among Mill Valley’s different athletic programs.
Could the current scoreboard hold the video board?
- The school board on Monday voiced general support for the video board idea but still had plenty of questions.
- It’s not clear if a new video board would be added to Mill Valley’s existing scoreboard or an entirely new structure built, but there is some concern about whether or not the current scoreboard is sturdy enough to hold it.
- Others questioned how much a video board would cost annually to maintain, on what timeline the district could potentially end up owning it and whether advertising dollars would eventually dry up.
- Eventually, as Jag Pac and team officials hammer out details, the school board will likely need to sign off on a formal agreement before anything can go forward.
