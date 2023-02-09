  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

Mill Valley wants new ‘jumbotron’ for football field

Mill Valley High football stadium's current scoreboard.

The proposal to add the video board is pretty new and some questions remain, like whether or not the existing scoreboard could support a video board as is. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin

Mill Valley High School could soon have a “jumbotron” for its football field. 

The school’s football nonprofit fundraising group Jag Pac is looking to raise money from private donors to pay for a video board from national scoreboard manufacturer Daktronics estimated to cost roughly $450,000. 