  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa OKs revised 112-acre Cedar Canyon West project

An example of home proposed for the mixed-use Cedar Canyon West project.

A rendering of a conceptual home design included in the residential part of the overall, seven-part mixed-use Cedar Canyon West development. Image via Lenexa city documents.

Lenexa will allow the revised Cedar Canyon West mixed residential and commercial development off Kansas Highway 10 to move forward.

On Tuesday, the Lenexa City Council voted unanimously to move ahead with the 112-acre project off Canyon Creek Boulevard and K-10 that includes seven parts and five zoning categories.