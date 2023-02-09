Karleen Naomi Buford

Karleen was born in KC, KS on Feb 8, 1941, the only child to Karl Bauer & Mildred Grossheider.

Karleen loved her horse- Trigger that she rode in American Royal. She graduated high school at Shawnee Mission East then went on to Cosmetology school. After working in a salon for a few years, she started waitressing. She worked many banquets, retirement homes, country clubs & in the Lamar Hunt suite @ Arrowhead stadium.

Karleen married Ronald William Buford on May 22, 1964. They later divorced. She had 2 children- Melanie Lynn Cantrell & Rodney Alan Buford.

Karleen loved sports- especially the KC Chiefs and all animals. She adored her children & her 6 grandchildren. She always loved traveling around in the summer time watching her grandsons play baseball & in the winter she enjoyed watching her granddaughter at her gymnastic competitions. Karleen was very creative & also enjoyed decorating her home for all the holidays.

She was survived by her daughter Melanie Cantrell (62) w/ her 2 children- Bradley Michael Cox (38) & Anthony David Battaglia (31) w/ his wife Kristina Battaglia. As well as her son Rodney Alan Buford (55) his wife June Buford & their 4 children- Timothy David Buff (33), Karlye Marie Buff (30), Tanner William Buford (28) & Talbott Lee Buford (23). She also had 2 great grandchildren- Ezmae Kay Saige Battaglia (4) & Emerson David Battaglia (11 months)

She was preceded in death by her parents Karl Bauer & Mildred Grossheider Bauer & her beloved cousin Ronald Bauer.

Karleen was a 28 year breast cancer survivor & would like any donations to be made to the American Cancer Society.

The family is planning a private Celebration of Life per Karleen’s request.