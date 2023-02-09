Feb. 8, 1941 – Jan. 22, 2023
Karleen Naomi Buford (81) of Independence, Mo died Jan 22,2023 at St Luke’s East Hospital of Covid.
Karleen was born in KC, KS on Feb 8, 1941, the only child to Karl Bauer & Mildred Grossheider.
Karleen loved her horse- Trigger that she rode in American Royal. She graduated high school at Shawnee Mission East then went on to Cosmetology school. After working in a salon for a few years, she started waitressing. She worked many banquets, retirement homes, country clubs & in the Lamar Hunt suite @ Arrowhead stadium.
Karleen married Ronald William Buford on May 22, 1964. They later divorced. She had 2 children- Melanie Lynn Cantrell & Rodney Alan Buford.
Karleen loved sports- especially the KC Chiefs and all animals. She adored her children & her 6 grandchildren. She always loved traveling around in the summer time watching her grandsons play baseball & in the winter she enjoyed watching her granddaughter at her gymnastic competitions. Karleen was very creative & also enjoyed decorating her home for all the holidays.
She was survived by her daughter Melanie Cantrell (62) w/ her 2 children- Bradley Michael Cox (38) & Anthony David Battaglia (31) w/ his wife Kristina Battaglia. As well as her son Rodney Alan Buford (55) his wife June Buford & their 4 children- Timothy David Buff (33), Karlye Marie Buff (30), Tanner William Buford (28) & Talbott Lee Buford (23). She also had 2 great grandchildren- Ezmae Kay Saige Battaglia (4) & Emerson David Battaglia (11 months)
She was preceded in death by her parents Karl Bauer & Mildred Grossheider Bauer & her beloved cousin Ronald Bauer.
Karleen was a 28 year breast cancer survivor & would like any donations to be made to the American Cancer Society.
The family is planning a private Celebration of Life per Karleen’s request.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1