JoCo Notes: Local roads remain dicey after unexpected snow

🌨 Today’s forecast : Snow should taper off mid-morning, winter weather advisory in effect until noon. High: 41. Low: 22.

🚨 Happening today

Local officials are urging residents to stay put if they can Thursday morning following a surprise winter storm that left up to three inches of snow in Johnson County.

Due in part to the unexpected nature of the storm, coupled with the fact that Wednesday’s rain made it hard to pre-treat roads, many crews are just now getting out to clear area roadways, according to the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office.

Local cities, including Merriam, Shawnee and Overland Park tweeted Thursday morning that municipal crews were out trying to get roads clear.

Surprise! Snow on the ground and no school! All trucks are out ready to help you start your day! Please be patient as our crews plow our streets this morning. They had an earlier wake-up call then planned 🙃❄️ pic.twitter.com/coCvPr4KhE — City of Merriam, Kan (@MerriamKS) February 9, 2023

Lenexa Police reported responding to “numerous crashes and vehicle slide-offs,” including incidents on I-35, I-435, Kansas Highway 10 and U.S. 69 Highway.

Kansas City area news outlets also reported hazardous road conditions in the pre-dawn hours Thursday.

Everyone is getting stuck. This is 75 and Metcalf. pic.twitter.com/oOtjEDedMX — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) February 9, 2023

Forecasters at the NWS Kansas City office said much of Thursday’s snow should dissipate by 8 a.m.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect throughout the Kansas City metro until noon Thursday.

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

Westwood City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Wednesday’s stories

📰 Other local news

Kansas lawmakers are rethinking a law that tips the scales toward relatives who want to take a child in an adoption dispute , following a high-profile case originating in Johnson County. [Kansas News Service]

, following a high-profile case originating in Johnson County. [Kansas News Service] Officials at the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center say they are operating at minimal staffing levels and are looking to recruit and hire more people to be 911 call dispatchers. [KMBC]

say they are operating at minimal staffing levels and are looking to recruit and hire more people to be 911 call dispatchers. [KMBC] Officials from Overland Park joined those from nearly a dozen other Kansas cities voicing opposition to a proposed state bill that would repeal cities’ zoning and planning authority in a three-mile area extending from their boundaries. [Kansas Reflector]

🐦 Notable tweets

Forget Red Friday, it’s Red Week in Overland Park.

Super Bowl LVII, we’re coming for you! ❤️💛 Overland Park is decked out in red and gold in honor of our favorite Kansas City football team. What other decorations have you seen around our city? Share a photo with us below! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/axoLSfH1EZ — City of Overland Park, Kansas (@opcares) February 8, 2023

