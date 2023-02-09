Henry R. Soetaert

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Friday, February 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with a visitation starting at 9:30 am and Rosary at 10:45 am; burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Funeral proceedings are being handled by Amos Family Funeral Services (Shawnee). To view the Mass live CLICK HERE.

Henry was born on February 12, 1949 to Raymond and Mary (Pemberton) Soetaert (both deceased) in Kansas City, Missouri.

Henry, commonly known as Hank, went to St. Joseph Elementary and St. Joseph (Shawnee) High School, graduated in 1967. He was All American as a football player and was offered a football scholarship to play at Wichita State (Kansas). But fate stepped in and he was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1970 instead, where he became a highly decorated serviceman. He served as an Infantryman in the Vietnam War. Hank was shot while in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart. He also received National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Sharpshooter (M-16), Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60 DVC, and First Class Designation (Grenade).

After the war, he married Rosemary (Reischman) on April 27, 1973 at St. Joseph Church (Shawnee). He will be buried next to her in St. Joseph Cemetery. Hank worked as a fork lift operator and as Plant Safety Advisor at The Pillsbury Company for years before opening his own cabinet shop, HRS Custom Woodwork, where he made custom cabinets and furniture all across the Kansas City area. His work was highlighted in several homes magazines. Hank’s number one value was family and he talked to his children daily and he was actively involved in his grandkids’ school events, sports, and lives. He was an active member of Shawnee VFW.

Hank and Rosie had four children: daughters, Sheri Maher (spouse Michael J Maher), Jolene Soetaert (Daryn Anderson), and Lisa Soetaert (Chris Canary), and son Joseph “Joey” Raymond Soetaert (Libby Stone). He is survived by older sister, Susan Soetaert (spouse Bob Foose) and younger brother, Rick Soetaert (spouse Janice Soetaert). Hank has four grandchildren: Patrick Goldenberg, Max Maher, Rylee Canary, and Jacob Anderson and two great-grandchildren.

Hank also had an incredible service dog, a German Shepherd named Chief, named after his beloved hometown football team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Missouri Patriot Paws, the organization that trained Chief and trains other veterans’ service dogs. Hank wished for donations in lieu of flowers. You can contribute to this organization at mopatriotpaws.org.

Pallbearers will be Michael Maher, Max Maher, Patrick Goldenberg, Daryn Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Chris Canary, and Rylee Canary

The family of Hank Soetaert wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Robin and Alan Stone for the large flower wreaths, Joe and Joyce Reischman for all the years of hosting family events and hosting the family luncheon, Michael Maher for compiling Hank’s story and writing this post, Jason and Sandra Sindeldecker for Missouri Patriot Paws for handling Chief during Hank’s hospitalization.

Family also would like to thank Carol Lehman for being Hank’s travel buddy for the last six years. The trips and adventures they took with the kids and grandkids will never be forgotten.

A big part of Hank’s morning routine for the last 15 years was to go to breakfast and meet friends. Special thanks to the Family Café in LaCygne, KS and most recently The Big Biscuit in Shawnee for playing along with his morning antics and providing a bright way for him start each day.

Special appreciation goes to friends and family that came to the hospital with such short notice: Carol Lehman, Darin Goodwin, Bobby Reischman, Michelle Ulmer, Johnny McCormick, Joe and Joyce Reischman, Jim Engle, Dave and Claudia Searcy, Rick and Jan Soetaert, Juley Isenhower, and of course, Chief. Susan Soetaert, Dave Pemberton, and Yasmine Osborne all were able to call and comfort Hank by phone.

Special acknowledgement to Advent Health Shawnee Mission ICU nurse, Molly Hall whose presence on Hank’s final day, on her day off, was above and beyond.