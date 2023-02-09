  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Colby Christian Kostelac

Colby Christian Kostelac passed away on February 3, 2023. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday February 10, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3333 Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64111, at 9:30 A.M. Visitation will be at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203 on Thursday February 09, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Colby’s favorite team was the Kansas State Wildcats! Dress as you like but K-State attire and the color purple would be very appropriate! The Kansas City Chiefs would be a close second.

Colby was born May 26, 1999 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center to Denise and Chris Kostelac of Shawnee, KS. Colby was the middle of three children. He was baptized at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Growing up Colby was close with his older brother Avery and younger sister Tasha. There was that one magical year for his parents where all three were in the same school building. Like all siblings they squabled but Colby was fiercely protective of his family and would always look out for them. Tasha has said his protective nature is one thing she will miss the most about Colby. Avery mentioned their silly, immature and often “inside” jokes as the thing he will miss most.