  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

District cements partnership with USD 232 Education Foundation

The USD 232 Education Foundation was first established in 2019 to help raise funds for school and student activities. It was the brainchild of Superintendent Frank Harwood, who is retiring this year. File photo.

The connection between USD 232 and its nonprofit education foundation is now formal. 

Earlier this week, the USD 232 Board of Education signed off on an official agreement with the USD 232 Education Foundation, essentially putting in writing what has already been working in practice through a memorandum of understanding. 