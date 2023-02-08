  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Here’s who’s behind texts urging Prairie Village residents to oppose new community center

The Paul Henson Y would be replaced by new Prairie Village community center.

For years, the city has discussed possibly replacing the aging Paul Henson YMCA, above, near 79th and Delmar with a city-run community center. File photo.

Texts sent over the past week are urging Prairie Village residents to oppose the idea of a new community center.

Multiple readers alerted the Post to texts they received, encouraging them to “say no to a government-run health club.”

