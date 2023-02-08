  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park to introduce new housing pilot program idea

Overland Park is introducing a new housing pilot program that would provide residents with assistance in repairing their homes. File photo.

Overland Park is looking to introduce a new pilot program that will provide financial assistance to residents repairing their homes.

At the Overland Park Community Development Committee meeting earlier this month, the committee directed city staff to work toward constructing the Home Weatherization Pilot Program.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!