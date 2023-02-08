Overland Park is looking to introduce a new pilot program that will provide financial assistance to residents repairing their homes.
At the Overland Park Community Development Committee meeting earlier this month, the committee directed city staff to work toward constructing the Home Weatherization Pilot Program.
Overland Park will test out the program for two years
- The Home Weatherization Pilot Program is designed to assist Overland Park homeowners in making necessary repairs and improvements to their homes that increase energy efficiency.
- Qualified applicants will be eligible to receive up to $15,000 in direct service toward home repairs and upgrades, including replacement of doors and windows, HVAC system replacement, attic insulation, replacement of hot water heaters, and toilets and repairs.
- The city is earmarking $100,000 toward the two-year program, which will serve approximately five to 10 households in the city.
Federal housing funds will finance the pilot program
- Unallocated funds from the city’s Community Development Block Grant program will cover costs for the pilot program. The city grants funds from the CDBG program to various nonprofits and groups that support low- and moderate-income households, so anything leftover from that fund will be redirected toward the new housing pilot program.
- The city has roughly $137,000 in unallocated CDBG funds, but that amount may soon increase to just under $200,000, according to city staff.
- Eligibility for the weatherization pilot program is limited to low- and moderate-income households.
The city turned down a separate program to help first-time home buyers
- The committee also discussed but ultimately decided against launching a separate pilot program that would provide financial assistance to residents purchasing their first home.
- As a two-year pilot program, the Home Buyer Assistance Pilot Program would provide first-time homeowners up to $8,000 to purchase a home in Overland Park, either through a down payment or closing costs.
- A total of $100,000 would have gone toward the program, which would serve approximately 10 households in the city.
The program needs city council approval before it can start
- First, the city’s Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will consider funding for the program in April.
- The city’s Community Development Committee will then consider a formal proposal for the pilot program in June, after which the Overland Park City Council will make a final decision.
- City staff noted the pilot program will launch after final city council approval, potentially later this year.
