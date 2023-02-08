  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Michael X. “Mike” Hill

Michael (Mike) Xavier Hill, 67 of Olathe, Kansas, passed away from complications of ALS on Saturday, February 4th, 2023. He was born on February 19th, 1955, in Memphis, Tennessee to Frank X. Hill and Patty Jo (Stanley) Hill.

Mike relocated frequently throughout his childhood due to his father’s career in the Marine Corp. He attended Olathe High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1972. After serving, Mike began his career at the Fire Department in Olathe, KS in 1977. This is the same year he met his wife, Tresea. They married November 18th, 1978 and had 44 beautiful years together.