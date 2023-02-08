Michael X. “Mike” Hill

Mike relocated frequently throughout his childhood due to his father’s career in the Marine Corp. He attended Olathe High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1972. After serving, Mike began his career at the Fire Department in Olathe, KS in 1977. This is the same year he met his wife, Tresea. They married November 18th, 1978 and had 44 beautiful years together.

Michael (Mike) Xavier Hill, 67 of Olathe, Kansas, passed away from complications of ALS on Saturday, February 4th, 2023. He was born on February 19th, 1955, in Memphis, Tennessee to Frank X. Hill and Patty Jo (Stanley) Hill.

Mike dedicated himself to serving his community and cherished being a part of the brotherhood of firefighters for 28 years. He held the position as Fire Captain since 1981 and retired from the department in 2005. He was a humble and quiet, but strong leader who was respected by many.

As if Mike’s life wasn’t full enough, he could also be found working on the fire rescue crew at the Kansas Speedway before and after retirement.

During retirement Mike enjoyed trips on his motorcycle and taking vacations to the Caribbean or anywhere with a beach, with his wife by his side. He enjoyed his time at the beach while listening to his favorite music. He also enjoyed the peace and quiet of Bennett Springs while working to perfect the art of fly fishing.

Mike was a loved son, cherished brother, dedicated husband, proud father, and loving grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and making memories that will not fade.

He is preceded in death by his parents, stepmoms Joan Franklin and Mary Ann Hill, and brother Steve McFall.

Mike is survived by his spouse, Tresea J. Hill, his children, Ryan X Hill, spouse Melanie J. Hall of Olathe, Kansas, Jared M Hill, spouse Lisa C. Hill of Owasso, Oklahoma, his grandchildren, Braeden X. Hill, Garrett A. Hill, Burklee C. Hill, Hampton M. Hill, Waverly J. Hill, and Miles E. Hall, his sister, Jean A. Tinberg of Bonner Springs, Kansas, and his brother and sister in law, Terry and Judy Donavan of Olathe, Kansas.