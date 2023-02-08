LeBlanc makes going to the dentist fun for kids

At LeBlanc & Associates Dentistry for Children, founded and owned by Dr. Michael LeBlanc, we offer the highest standard of service, quality and expertise in pediatric dentistry for your children from infancy to adolescence. With four offices conveniently located in Prairie Village, Overland Park, Olathe, and Kansas City, we want to help your children learn how to effectively care for their teeth while showing them that a trip to the dentist can be fun!

Our goal at LeBlanc & Associates is to provide the best possible dental experience, with a fun and inviting office and a friendly team! Dr. Michael LeBlanc, Dr. Emily Meyer, Dr. Mary Le, Dr. Stefanie Curtis and Dr. Bryan Henrie, all board-certified pediatric dentists, are committed to working with you and your family to create a comfortable, stress-free, and rewarding dental experience every time you visit our practice.