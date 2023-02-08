LeBlanc makes going to the dentist fun for kids

Our goal at LeBlanc & Associates is to provide the best possible dental experience, with a fun and inviting office and a friendly team.
At LeBlanc & Associates Dentistry for Children, founded and owned by Dr. Michael LeBlanc, we offer the highest standard of service, quality and expertise in pediatric dentistry for your children from infancy to adolescence. With four offices conveniently located in Prairie Village, Overland Park, Olathe, and Kansas City, we want to help your children learn how to effectively care for their teeth while showing them that a trip to the dentist can be fun!
Our goal at LeBlanc & Associates is to provide the best possible dental experience, with a fun and inviting office and a friendly team! Dr. Michael LeBlanc, Dr. Emily Meyer, Dr. Mary Le, Dr. Stefanie Curtis and Dr. Bryan Henrie, all board-certified pediatric dentists, are committed to working with you and your family to create a comfortable, stress-free, and rewarding dental experience every time you visit our practice.
From the moment children walk into the brightly colored office, they are greeted by friendly staff. The waiting room has video games, movies and cartoons. Adults can enjoy Starbucks coffee and bottled water. Kids also receive incentives after the conclusion of their visit, including prizes, stickers, balloons, ice cream, and popsicles. They also go home with a goody bag with toothbrush, toothpaste and floss!
We recognize that all of our patients are unique and deserve to receive dental care that reflects their individual needs. The LeBlanc & Associates team promises to always put our patients and families first by proudly offering the latest treatments and current technology available in the dental field to ensure our patients achieve and maintain beautiful, healthy smiles while developing a positive relationship with our office.
