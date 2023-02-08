Janet Maude Kieffer

Janet was born January 28, 1938 in Fremont, Ohio to Luther Fox and Estella Binkley. She went to Ross High School in Fremont, Ohio. On July 4th, 1959 she married the love of her life Joe Kieffer. Together they lived in Fremont, Ohio, where Janet worked 15 years as a data processor at Herbrand and Moser Construction. In 1973, they moved their family to Batavia, Illinois for a year before being transferred to Osceola, Iowa. In 1982, they returned to Batavia until retiring to Port Charlotte, Florida in 1995. When Joe passed away in 2016, Janet moved to Blue Springs, Missouri to be closer to her family.

Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kieffer; her parents, Estella Binkley and Luther Fox; and her siblings, Amy Bliss, Marjorie Walters, Marietta Yeager, and Luther Fox, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Stevenson, and Jill (Robert) Henning; by her five grandchildren, Courtney (Paul) Bennett, Crystal Brown, Claya (Patrick) Batliner, Bradley Henning, Matthew Henning, Mallary (Blake) Sikes, and Ashley (Jeff) Bradley; and eight great-grandchildren. Her siblings Tina (Ed) Holland and Charles Fox.

Janet loved the time she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren. We will miss her sweet simile. Her positivity, courage and strength during her health struggles inspired all. She generously gave her time volunteering at her daughters’ schools and local church. She loved sewing, cooking, and going on vacations with her family. She made the best meatloaf around!

The family will have a private ceremony to celebrate Janet’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.