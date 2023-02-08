  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Shawnee Mission Park Marina project will add new ticketing area, boat storage, accessible kayak launch, and new restrooms

Here’s an artist’s conception of improvements to the Shawnee Mission Park Marina, which will include a new ticketing area; a new boat storage; accessibility upgrades to the marina’s current dock; and upgrades to nearby restrooms.

By David Markham

Creating a better marina and lake experience for patrons and staff are goals of renovations going on now at the Shawnee Mission Park Marina.