Inside JCPRD: Shawnee Mission Park Marina project will add new ticketing area, boat storage, accessible kayak launch, and new restrooms

Creating a better marina and lake experience for patrons and staff are goals of renovations going on now at the Shawnee Mission Park Marina.

Work on this project began in November, and officials are anticipating a Memorial Day Weekend opening, although the project is dependent upon favorable weather.

Project Manager Jordan Cline said the project involves the renovation of Shawnee Mission Park’s existing marina building, including: the addition of a new ticketing area; construction of a new boat storage facility to the west of the marina building that will store boats in the off-season, as well as life jackets and paddles for easy access to patrons; accessible upgrades to the marina’s current dock; and upgrades and relocation of the observation-deck-level restrooms. Although it is located east of the marina, installation of a new accessible kayak and canoe launch, which will allow patrons of all abilities to launch their vessels by themselves, is also part of this project.

“The new customer counter will help with flow of patrons to and from the docks, and allow staff to view operations and assist customers wherever needed,” Cline said. “The storage area will allow us to store boats more securely and conveniently at night and in the off-season. The storage facility will also house life jackets and paddles so as soon as patrons are checked in, they can walk over and grab what they need before heading out. New docks will allow for better flow and organization of boats as they come in and out.”

Located on the north side of Shawnee Mission Park Lake, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee and Lenexa, the marina is typically open daily from Memorial Day weekend through early August. The marina rents kayaks, tandem kayaks, stand- up paddle boards, four-person pedal boats, and canoes.

