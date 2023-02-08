Hector J. Vargas, Sr., 66, of Kansas City, Missouri has gone to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Hector was born November 26, 1956 to Josefina and Margarito Vargas and was a life long resident of Kansas City, Missouri West Side. Hector had done mechanical work for his neighborhood.

He had worked construction Work and worked in food service as a cook.

Hector was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lucy Melton and brother, Martin Vargas.

He is survived by his children; Hector Vargas, Jr. and Cesar Vargas; siblings, Samuel Vargas, Sr. (Virginia), Alma L. Stevens (Edwin III), Lilia Grado, Oscar Vargas, Mario Vargas (Laurie), Rosie Martinez (Raymond), Elva Herandez, Elida Paredes (Ralph, Sr.) Martha Newman, Bertha Bogart, Cesar Vargas, Sr. (Nancy), 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson, and a host of nieces nephews, extended family and friends.

He will be missed by many. Private services will be announced at a later time.