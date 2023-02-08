  Startland News  - Business

How a SM West senior started her own family-run charcuterie board business

Bella Messmer starterd her own charcuterie business, Bubba's and Bella's Boards.

Bella Messmer of Bubba’s and Bella’s Boards. Photo credit Channa Steinmetz/Startland News.

By Channa Steinmetz 

Curating colorful boards of meats, cheeses, nuts and fruits always came natural to Bella Messmer, she shared; it wasn’t until after she started her charcuterie business that she learned that passion was passed down from her grandmother.