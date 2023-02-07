  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

The Homebody Guide: Getting started in the kitchen

Brett Mundinger is Fountain Mortgage’s Marketing Manager, resident nerd, recreational learner, and occasional writer.

By Brett Mundinger

If there’s one thing I don’t understand, it’s people that say “I can’t cook.” I mean, what does that even mean? Do you have hands? What about eyes? Presumably, you have a tongue. That’s most of what you need if you really break it down. There are some things very few can do, but cooking is not one of those things. It’s not building a rocket or programming a computer. 