  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village leaves housing recommendations largely intact

Prairie Village property tax rebate

Prairie Village is leaving its housing recommendations largely intact, but the city council is taking up all references to R-1 districts. File photo.

The Prairie Village City Council opted to leave the city’s controversial housing recommendations largely intact following a lengthy discussion over proposed amendments Monday night.

Two councilmembers proposed a motion that would have modified the most hotly contested recommendation, which encourages the city to explore “attainable housing” options across the city, including in single-family housing districts.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.