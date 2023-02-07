  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

SERV, Overland Park pickleball venue, opens this week

SERV, a new pickleball and entertainment facility, is set to open on Friday near 91st and Metcalf in the Promontory development in Overland Park. Photo via SERV's Facebook page.

The highly-anticipated pickleball entertainment facility SERV officially opens this Friday in Overland Park, according to company officials.

Located at 9051 Metcalf Ave. in the Promontory development, the complex will offer several different food options, bars, a coffee shop, large video screens and yard games in addition to pickleball.

