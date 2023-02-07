SERV, Overland Park pickleball venue, opens this week

The highly-anticipated pickleball entertainment facility SERV officially opens this Friday in Overland Park, according to company officials.
Located at 9051 Metcalf Ave. in the Promontory development, the complex will offer several different food options, bars, a coffee shop, large video screens and yard games in addition to pickleball.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1