Chiefs trainer who helped save Mahomes’ ankle is also a SMSD mentor

Julie Frymyer, above, helped nurse Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ankle to the point where he was able to play in the American Football Championship game on Jan. 29. She's also a mentor for a Shawnee Mission West program. Image via Twitter.

If Patrick Mahomes’ ankle still looks good on Super Bowl Sunday, we’ll be able to thank a trainer who is also a part-time mentor for a local Johnson County student.

Julie Frymyer, the Kansas City Chiefs team trainer credited with helping quarterback Patrick Mahomes heal from an ankle injury before last month’s AFC Championship Game, also helps mentor a student and aspiring athletic trainer at Shawnee Mission West High School.

