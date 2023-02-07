Some homes in Lenexa may be eligible for the expanded Exterior Grant Program, which offers money for residents looking to improve or repair their houses. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Lenexa is putting up more money in 2023 for its annual grant program designed to help residents in older homes maintain their properties.
“It encourages homeowners who obviously have older homes in our community to make exterior or neighborhood benefiting upgrades or repairs to their homes,” Angel Whitaker, Lenexa’s community standards supervisor, said.
50% matching grants are available
Previously, Lenexa made about $45,000 total available through its Exterior Home Grant Program. Now, there’s $90,000 available overall.
Individual homeowners can apply for grants capped at $5,000 that match 50% of their own investment in a project. So, for example, if a homeowner invests $4,000, they’d be eligible for a $2,000 grant.
In 2022, 52 homeowners applied and nine were chosen. With more money set aside for grants, Whitaker said she expects more homeowners to receive grants.
There are rules for who can qualify
A homeowner qualifies as long as their home is valued at $292,700 or less by the county appraiser and was built before 1977.
Beyond that, there are no maximum income or neighborhood requirements.
Homes selected for grants cannot reapply for 10 years, but a past recipient could reapply within that window if they moved to a different home in the city of Lenexa since the initial grant “stays with the home,” Whitaker said.
Eligible projects include siding repairs, painting, tree replacement, solar panels, driveway repairs and others.
Find the application and full list of eligible improvements here.
Applications open in March
The application process hasn’t officially started yet — online applications can be submitted beginning March 1 and will be accepted through April 15.
Applicants who are selected should hear back from the city in early May.
