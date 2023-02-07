  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa offering up to $5K in city funds for home repairs

A home in Lenexa.

Some homes in Lenexa may be eligible for the expanded Exterior Grant Program, which offers money for residents looking to improve or repair their houses. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Lenexa is putting up more money in 2023 for its annual grant program designed to help residents in older homes maintain their properties.

“It encourages homeowners who obviously have older homes in our community to make exterior or neighborhood benefiting upgrades or repairs to their homes,” Angel Whitaker, Lenexa’s community standards supervisor, said.