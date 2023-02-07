  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood adopts JoCo’s first resolution against antisemitism

The Leawood City Council on Monday adopted a measure to address antisemitism in the face of recent instances of it within the community. Above, Councilmember Andrew Osman discussing the measure at Monday's meeting. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

Leawood took formal steps to combat antisemitism this week, following at least two incidents at Johnson County schools involving racist and antisemitic language.

The Leawood City Council on Monday adopted a resolution aimed at defining antisemitism and developing educational tools that address it.

