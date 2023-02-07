JoCo Notes: What will happen to Shawnee Bed Bath & Beyond?

🚨 One thing to know today

Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond appears to be getting set to close its Shawnee store.

The Kansas City Business Journal reports the location in the Shawnee Station shopping center at 15400 Shawnee Mission Parkway, along with three other Kansas City area stores, began liquidation sales Saturday.

Calls to the stores confirmed they will be closing soon, the Business Journal reports.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s sales and stock price have plummeted in recent months, and the company recently began taking steps to try to stave off bankruptcy, including announcing the closure of more than 200 stores nationwide.

The Shawnee store so far has not been included on the company’s official list of store closings.

Of the metro’s six Bed Bath & Beyond stores, it appears the Overland Park location at the Southglen shopping center near 119th and Metcalf is the only one that will stay open for now.

🗓 Public meetings Tuesday

Prairie Village Diversity Committee, 4 p.m. [View agenda]

Prairie Village Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Lenexa City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

📰 Other local news

Prairie Village Police say a dog inside a vehicle caused a distraction that led to a head-on crash on 75th Street that left one person hospitalized. [KMBC]

say a dog inside a vehicle caused a distraction that led to a head-on crash on 75th Street that left one person hospitalized. [KMBC] A Shawnee man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sex trafficking teenagers. [Fox 4]

was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sex trafficking teenagers. [Fox 4] A stretch of 62nd Terrace in Shawnee between Pflumm Road and Long Avenue will be closed starting today and is anticipated to remain closed for about a week. [City of Shawnee]

🐦 Notable tweets

If you thought it was unseasonably warm yesterday … you were right.

***RECORD***…Kansas City has reached 70 degrees tying the record of 70 set in 1904!#ToastyInKC#HappyMay — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 6, 2023

If you’re a fan of HBO’s new hit apocalyptic drama “The Last of Us,” you may have seen some familiar sights on Sunday’s episode.

As someone who has also gotten lost trying to find the ramp to get on the highway in Kansas City, I definitely felt seen by last night's The Last of Us. Sure, it was an apocalyptic hellscape. But at least in this alternative universe we didn't have to watch the 2006 Royals. pic.twitter.com/e2h8rX98XP — Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) February 7, 2023

And these Shawnee Mission students got a slithery experience.

I had to “slither” on over to @SMEastLancers to join the Belinder 1st graders at the School Nature Tour in Mr. DeBey’s environmental classroom! So fun watching the HS students teaching the elementary students! @theSMSD @belinder_prin #OneShawneeMission pic.twitter.com/VD7nMeErIb — Dr. Michelle Hubbard (@DrMJHubb) February 6, 2023

📸 A thousand words

It was Mustache Monday for the start of Super Bowl Week at Corinth Elementary in Prairie Village, with kids dressing up like Chiefs coach Andy Reid. This kid’s got the look down. Image via @kimbogartcorinth Instagram.

