  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Arlie Tarnc Gunter

Arlie Tarnc Gunter, 86, a resident at Brookdale Shawnee Memory Care, Shawnee, Kansas, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was born on January 17, 1937, in Pickett County, Tennessee, to Earl and Clenis (Robbins) Gunter. While he was still young, the family relocated north to the Cincinnati, Ohio, area.

Arlie grew up attending various schools but completed his formal education at Milford (Ohio) High School, class of 1955. Within two years after graduating, he met JoAnn Pfister. They quickly fell in love and married the day after JoAnn graduated from Mariemont High School in 1957. Two years later, they celebrated the birth of their only son, Arlie Terrance (Terry) Gunter, in 1959.