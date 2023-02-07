Arlie grew up attending various schools but completed his formal education at Milford (Ohio) High School, class of 1955. Within two years after graduating, he met JoAnn Pfister. They quickly fell in love and married the day after JoAnn graduated from Mariemont High School in 1957. Two years later, they celebrated the birth of their only son, Arlie Terrance (Terry) Gunter, in 1959.

Arlie Tarnc Gunter, 86, a resident at Brookdale Shawnee Memory Care, Shawnee, Kansas, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was born on January 17, 1937, in Pickett County, Tennessee, to Earl and Clenis (Robbins) Gunter. While he was still young, the family relocated north to the Cincinnati, Ohio, area.

Arlie worked at several different places, including General Electric and Foley Construction Company, before starting as a warehouse worker in the Cincinnati Terminal of Standard Oil of Ohio (Sohio), which later became British Petroleum (BP). He worked at BP over 25 years, moving from the warehouse to the front office as a dispatcher and then completing his career driving a gasoline tanker for local deliveries, winning several awards for his safety and skill as a driver.

Arlie loved playing softball on the church softball league, attending Cincinnati Reds baseball games, and listening to Southern Gospel music. He loved cars, usually trading for a new one every year or two. However, once he purchased his first Cadillac, he became a loyal owner. Arlie was a faithful member of the Fairfax Church of the Nazarene, where he served as a greeter, usher, and church board member for many years.

He had a big heart and a warm smile and made friends easily. He never forgot a name once he met someone. Arlie was a man of few words, but when he spoke, it was worth your time to listen. Some of his memorable phrases were “humility doesn’t run in this family; it gallops” and “your kindness and generosity are exceeded only by your many other magnanimous attributes!”

Arlie is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Gunter; son, Terry (Donna) Gunter; siblings, Edna (Rick) Rhoades and Nancy Hall (Ernie); two grandchildren, Trenton (Laureen) Gunter and Cameron Gunter; and four great grandchildren, Braeden, Carson, Alayna, and Brinley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Clenis Gunter; two siblings, Earl Gunter, Jr., and Betty Walrauch; and one grandson, Brandon Gunter.

A Celebration of Arlie’s life will be held at a later date at Fairfax Church of the Nazarene in Cincinnati, Ohio. Burial will be at Graceland Memorial Gardens in Cincinnati.

His family grieves his passing, but celebrates the fact that he is with His Lord and Savior!